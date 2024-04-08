Birkenstock Holding plc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 8th (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock’s (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 8th. Birkenstock had issued 32,258,064 shares in its IPO on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $1,483,870,944 based on an initial share price of $46.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

Shares of BIRK opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.70. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $458,539,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $177,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $99,615,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,916,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,152,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

