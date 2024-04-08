UL Solutions Inc. Prices IPO at $26.00-$29.00 Per Share (ULS)

UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) is planning to raise $770 million in an IPO on Friday, April 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 28,000,000 shares at $26.00-$29.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, UL Solutions Inc. generated $2.6 billion in revenue and $296 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $5.5 billion.

UL Solutions Inc provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a global safety science leader that provides independent testing, inspection and certification (â€?TICâ€?) services and related software and advisory (â€?S&Aâ€?) offerings to customers worldwide. (Incorporated in Delaware)Â Our history dates back to our founding in 1894 as part of the nonprofit Underwriters Electrical Bureau, a predecessor to UL Research Institutes, UL Standards & Engagement and ULÂ Solutions. As the largest TIC services provider headquartered in North America (by revenue) with a global network of laboratories, we provided a comprehensive set of product safety, security and sustainability solutions to more than 80,000 customers across over 110 countries in 2022. Our distinguished heritage and our long history of operating at the forefront of safety science enables us to achieve and maintain more than 650 technical accreditations and 83 commercial software solutions, and to remain active in over 1,300 standards panels and technical committees globally, which underpins the expertise we offer to our customers. Furthermore, we offer over 450 independent third-party conformity assessment services around the world and are capable of testing and certifying against over 4,000 global standards, which affords us vast insight into the safety of products across a wide range of end markets and geographies. We are the owner of the iconic UL-in-a-circle certification mark (â€?UL Markâ€?) that appears on billions of products around the world. We offer our customers global market access services that help them ensure the safety and quality of their products while also supporting their efforts to manage the broader risks they face throughout their product lifecycle processes. We believe our extensive knowledge of, and expertise in, global safety science provides us with a strong competitive advantage relative to other global TIC service providers. People are at the core of who we are and what we do for our customers. Our technical team of more than 9,600 scientists, engineers and other specialized technical and regulatory experts has been nurtured and developed over many years and is a differentiator of our business. This deep and highly trained talent pool, and our strong technical laboratory capabilities, enable us to serve as a trusted and independent partner to our diverse array of global customers. We serve our customers through two complementary businesses, TIC and S&A. Our TIC business is made up of two segments, Industrial and Consumer, which provide comprehensive testing, inspection and certification services to customers across a broad array of end markets. Our S&A business is a global provider of software, data and advisory solutions, enabling our customers to manage complex regulatory requirements, deliver supply chain transparency and operationalize sustainability. We generate revenue in these segments and the following service categories: Certification Testing; Ongoing Certification Services; Non-certification Testing and Other Services; and Software. As the global economy continues to evolve and becomes more digital and inter-connected, our customers continue to seek ways to bridge traditional TIC needs with next generation cloud-based software and services to better mitigate risk and enhance their business performance. We believe that our complementary TIC and S&A offerings position us to capitalize on this market need and better serve our customers, of which we had more than 80,000 in 2022. In 2022, approximately 70% of our global and strategic accounts utilized both TIC and S&A services. The scope of our global and strategic accounts is primarily based on two factors: (1) each customerâ€™s current spend with us and (2) an estimate of each such customerâ€™s potential future spend with us. The scope is then further revised based on regional priorities, emerging trends and recent changes in each customerâ€™s spend. **Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2023. (Note: UL Solutions Inc. disclosed the terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated April 2, 2024: 28.0 million shares at a price range of $26.00 to $29.00 to raise $770.0 million. UL Solutions Inc. filed its S-1 on Nov. 13, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO. Its sole stockholder, ULSE Inc., is offering all Class A common shares in the IPO. The company is not offering any shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. Some on the Street estimated that this IPO could raise as much as $1.0 billion. Background: UL Solutions Inc. submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Jan. 18, 2023.)Â “.

UL Solutions Inc was founded in 1894 and has 14473 employees. The company is located at 333 Pfingsten Road Northbrook, Illinois 60062 (847) 272â€“8800 and can be reached via phone at (847) 272â€“8800 or on the web at https://www.ul.com/.

