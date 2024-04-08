Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, April 10th

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXV opened at $110.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.03. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,707,000. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the healthcare sector. SPXV was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

