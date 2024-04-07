Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.95. 2,293,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.