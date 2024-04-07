Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes $297.92 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 451,331 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,915,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.10% of Costco Wholesale at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $8.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $713.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

