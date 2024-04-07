First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

