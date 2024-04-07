First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $466.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.