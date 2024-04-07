Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The stock has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

