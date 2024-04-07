Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.32. 1,677,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,616. The company has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.99.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.