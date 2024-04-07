Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 592,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,478,000 after purchasing an additional 62,848 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $3,706,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.30. 2,066,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $381.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

