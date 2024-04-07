Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.15. 1,881,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

