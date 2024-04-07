Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 2,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,942. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day moving average of $231.97.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

