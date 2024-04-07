One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.8% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after acquiring an additional 759,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.15.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $19.04 on Friday, reaching $636.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,962. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $595.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $275.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

