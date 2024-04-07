Edmp Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 6,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,941,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,192,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

