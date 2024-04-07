Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 152,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 11,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $171.53. 5,683,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

