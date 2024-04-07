Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $55,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 224,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 132,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. 12,277,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

