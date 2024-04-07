Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $3.81 on Friday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

