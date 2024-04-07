Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 792 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.81. 5,841,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

