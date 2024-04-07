The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,275 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,841,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

