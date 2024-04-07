Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 66,224,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,681,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

