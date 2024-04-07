Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 3.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.01. 1,494,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,942. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.93 and its 200 day moving average is $231.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

