First Merchants Corp Has $16.50 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.4% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,086. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.40. The firm has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.