Peoples Bank OH Has $311,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 44,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 288,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 608,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.28. 2,226,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,988. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.