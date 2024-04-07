Peoples Bank OH Purchases Shares of 280 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.00.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $797.56. The company had a trading volume of 685,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,315. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $748.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

