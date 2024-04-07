Peoples Bank OH Has $238,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.12. 4,968,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $556.17 and its 200-day moving average is $568.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

