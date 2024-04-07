Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lessened by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,904. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.05. The firm has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.39.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

