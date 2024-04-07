Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 233,994 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,005 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,994 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $93,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,774,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,425,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $50.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

