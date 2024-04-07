Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.53. 5,683,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,320,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.75. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

