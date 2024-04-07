Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 2,599 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 330.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.54. The company had a trading volume of 994,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,686. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

