Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 23,604 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,604 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,151,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,318. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

