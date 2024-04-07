Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $265.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.41.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

