Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 846,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,354 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up approximately 24.9% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $48,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.22. 3,952,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,940. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

