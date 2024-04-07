Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

