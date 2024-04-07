Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 5.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.88% of Parker-Hannifin worth $521,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded up $11.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $566.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,903. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $530.59 and a 200-day moving average of $461.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $308.26 and a 12 month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

