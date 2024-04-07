Peoples Bank OH Sells 195 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.77. 2,793,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.