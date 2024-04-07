Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $477.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.52. The company has a market capitalization of $445.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.97 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

