Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 9,939 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 9,085,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,614,780. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

