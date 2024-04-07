Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 28,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,057. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $86.83 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

