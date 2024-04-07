Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.90% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,901. The firm has a market cap of $864.07 million, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $72.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.97.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.