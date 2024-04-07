Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 2,447 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.05% of FB Financial worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FB Financial by 975.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,770,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 557,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.12. 105,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,020. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,686,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $327,410 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

