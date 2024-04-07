Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 642,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on AX

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.