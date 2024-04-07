Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 33,776 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Entergy comprises 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. 1,874,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,196. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

