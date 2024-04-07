Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 342.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,859,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,998,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,351. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

