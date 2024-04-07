Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Medpace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Medpace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $11.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.75. 182,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,840. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.27. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.43 and a 12 month high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

