Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,585. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.68. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

