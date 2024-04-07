Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Lamb Weston makes up 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lamb Weston by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,745,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

