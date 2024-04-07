Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 717,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,980. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

