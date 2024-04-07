Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. 1,608,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

