Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 348.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805,870 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for 0.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Baker Hughes worth $79,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. 5,151,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,318. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

