Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,826 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 4.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $391,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,587,000 after acquiring an additional 235,502 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.58. 2,067,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $166.99 and a one year high of $209.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

