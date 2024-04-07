Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for 3.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Airbnb worth $339,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Shares of ABNB traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,506. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $2,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,162,305.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,162,305.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,436 shares of company stock valued at $106,793,406 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

